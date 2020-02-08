Lesley Manville Stars in Tony Kusher’s Adaptation of The Visit in London

The National Theatre opens February 8, co-starring Hugo Weaving.

Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner’s new adaptation of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s The Visit, or The Old Lady Comes to Call, opens February 8 at National Theatre in London.

The production stars Olivier nominee Lesley Manville (Grief) as the ruthless Claire Zachanassian, and Hugo Weaving (The Matrix, The Lord of the Rings) as her former lover. Rounding out the cast are Troy Alexander, Charlotte Asprey, Jason Barnett, Sam Cox, Bethan Cullinane, Paul Dodds, Ian Drysdale, Richard Durden, Michael Elcock, Paul Gladwin, Mona Goodwin, Garrick Hagon, Liz Izen, Sara Kestelman, Joshua Lacey, Simon Markey, Louis Martin, Kevin Mathurin, Alex Mugnaioni, Joseph Mydell, Stuart Nunn, Simon Startin, Tony Turner, Douglas Walker, Flo Wilson, and Nicholas Woodeson.

Set in the town of Slurry, New York, post-war recession has bitten. Claire, beautiful and terrifying, returns to her hometown as the world’s richest woman. The locals hope her arrival signals a change in their fortunes, but they soon realize that prosperity will only come at a terrible price.

Jeremy Herrin directs the revenge play, with set design by Vicki Mortimer, costume design by Moritz Junge, lighting design by Paule Constable, movement direction by Aletta Collins, composition by Paul Englishby, sound design by Paul Arditti. and music direction by Malcolm Edmonstone.

Performing in the band are Malcolm Edmonstone on MD/piano, Shane Forbes on kit, Nick Moss on woodwind, Jo Nichols on double bass, and Rebecca Toft on trumpet.

The Visit is presented in association with David Binder Productions with tage rights by Diogenes Verlag AG Zürich. The New American Work Programme is supported by The Harold & Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, Lawton W Fitt & James I McLaren Foundation and Kathleen J Yoh.