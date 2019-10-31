Lesli Margherita and Josh Lamon Will Star in Emojiland Musical Off-Broadway

The musical was a Grand Jury Selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival.

The new musical Emojiland, a Grand Jury Selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival, will play a limited Off-Broadway engagement January 9–March 8, 2020, at The Duke on 42nd Street.

Returning to preside over the kingdom of emojis will be Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Princess and Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince, with additional casting to be announced at a later date. Thomas Caruso will direct.

Emojiland, which has a book, music, and lyrics by Keith Harrison and Laura Schein, is an ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression, a princess who doesn’t want a prince, a skull dying for deletion, a nerd face too smart for his own good, a face with sunglasses who can’t see past his own reflection, and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together.

The production will also have choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King), musical direction by Lena Gabrielle (Endangered!), scenic design by David Goldstein, costume and make-up design by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin, and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions with casting by Chad Eric Murnane of Binder Casting.

“I am thrilled to once again rule Emojiland,” Margherita said in a statement. “It’s so rare to get to do a show that is so hysterically funny one minute and then completely thought-provoking the next. From day one at NYMF I knew how special this show was and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it. That’s a royal decree from Princess you b*tches!”

Arborhouse Productions and Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) produce.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe