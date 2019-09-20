Lesli Margherita, Emma Williams, and Ricardo Afonso to Star in London Concert of Zorro: The Musical

By Adam Hetrick
Sep 20, 2019
 
Margherita will repeat her Olivier Award-winning performance as Inez in the one-night-only concert of the Gipsy Kings musical at Cadogan Hall.
Lesli Margherita Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Gipsy Kings musical Zorro will receive a one-night-only concert at London’s Cadogan Hall February 23, 2020, reuniting several original cast members from the production’s 2008 West End run.

Set to return are original cast member Lesli Margherita, who will reprise her Olivier Award-winning performance as Inez, with four-time Olivier Award nominee Emma Williams (Half a Sixpence), also returning as Luisa. Joining them in the title role will be Ricardo Afonso, star of the recent West End revival of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Additional casting will be announced.

Fabian Aloise (Evita, The Rink, The View Upstairs) will direct the concert staging with musical direction by Freddie Tapner, who will lead the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. Show time is 6:30 PM.

Zorro: The Musical has book and lyrics by Stephen Clark, with additional compositions, orchestrations, and arrangements by John Cameron.

For tickets, visit CadoganHall.com.

