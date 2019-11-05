Lesli Margherita, Sergio Trujillo, More to Honor Stephen Schwartz and Kelly Devine at 2019 NYMF Benefit

The November evening will also feature a special performance by Schwartz.

The New York Musical Festival will honor Tony-, Oscar-, and Grammy Award–winning composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz and Olivier Award–winning choreographer Kelly Devine during its 2019 Benefit Concert at The Pershing Square Signature Center on November 18.

The evening will celebrate the work of the Pippin and Wicked composer-lyricist and the choreographer of Come From Away and the Broadway-bound musical Diana. Schwartz will also perform during the gala concert.

Newly announced to take part in the festivities are Lesli Margherita, Sergio Trujillo, Kelli Barrett, charl Brown, Constantine Maroulis, Gabrielle McClinton, Joey McIntyre, Mary-Kate Morrissey, Julia Murney, Jack Noseworthy, Gypsy Snider, Jarrod Spector, and Jeanna de Waal.

The gala will be directed by NYMF Producing Artistic Director West Hyler, with musical direction by Charity Wicks (Billy Elliot).

Submissions are now open for NYMF's 2020 Festival, as well as the NYMF Artist Fellowship, a two-year commitment to a writer or writing team that culminates in a subsidized production.

Benefit tickets can be purchased at NYMF.org.

