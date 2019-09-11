Leslie Uggams and Nicole Ari Parker Tapped for Pre-Broadway Reading of Blue

By Olivia Clement
Sep 11, 2019
 
Phylicia Rashad directs the Charles Randolph-Wright play with music by Nona Hendryx.
Leslie Uggams Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby) and Nicole Ari Parker (A Streetcar Named Desire on Broadway) will star in a private reading of Charles Randolph-Wright's play Blue. As previously reported, the play, which features music by Nona Hendryx, is set to play Broadway in spring 2020, directed by Phylicia Rashad (who starred in the world premiere, as well as in the Off-Broadway production).

Casting, a design team, and a theatre for the Broadway premiere will be announced at a later date. The invitation-only readings will be held September 13–14.

Blue received its world premiere at Arena Stage in 2000 and a subsequent New York premiere at Roundabout Off-Broadway in 2001. Infused with a jazz and soul score, the play with music explores the complexities of identity and trust behind the carefully constructed façade of the Clarks, a socially prominent family that is struggling with the legacy and pitfalls of their own good fortune.

Blue will be produced on Broadway by Brian Moreland, Eric Falkenstein, and Ron Simons.

