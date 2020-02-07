LGBTQ+ Coming of Age Play Time and Tide Opens February 7 at Park Theatre in London

The world premiere by James McDermott is performed as part of the company’s Script Accelerator Programme.

The world premiere of the LGBTQ+ coming of age dramedy Time and Tide opens February 7 at Park Theatre in London.

Written by James McDermott and directed by Rob Ellis, the play follows the citizens of a seaside town in Norfolk. May owns a run-down cafeteria; her deliveryman Ken is running out of customers; Nemo is desperate to become a performer in London; and his unrequited love, Daz, is ignoring that his best friend wants to leave. As they all struggle to deal with change, these characters learn to be their best, authentic selves.

Wendy Nottingham plays May, with Paul Easom as Ken, Elliot Liburd as Daz, and Josh Barrow as Nemo. Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Caitlin Abbott, lighting designer Martha Godfrey, sound designer Fizz Margereson, stage manager Isabella Vayoni, movement director Jake Phillips Head, voice coach Jessica Hammett, assistant director Celeste Vassall, casting director Nicholas Hockaday, and production manager Zara Janmohamed.

Time and Tide is part of the Park Theatre’s Script Accelerator Programme. The play is produced by Amy Hendry and presented by Relish Theatre.

Check out a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals below.

