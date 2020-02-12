Lilli and Chuck Cooper, Major Attaway, More Join Benefit Performance of Arsenic & Old Lace

Keen Company will bring back Joseph Kesselring's comedy, which opened on Broadway in 1941, for one night only.

More Broadway alums have joined Keen Company's upcoming benefit reading of Joseph Kesselring's farcical Arsenic & Old Lace, including father-daughter pair Tony winner Chuck Cooper (The Life, Prince of Broadway) and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob Squarepants).

They join the previously announced Michael Urie, Kathleen Chalfant, and Marsha Mason for the one-night-only benefit at Theatre Row on February 24.

Also new to the cast are Major Attaway (Aladdin), Hal Robinson (The People in the Picture), Reg Rogers (Tootsie), Jay Russell (The Play What I Wrote), and Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days).

First seen on Broadway in 1941 and again in 1986, Arsenic & Old Lace sees drama critic Mortimer (Urie) try to control his eccentric family's antics, including two aunts (Chalfant and Mason) who cheerfully murder older men with poisoned elderberry wine.

Funds from the evening will help support Keen’s 20th Season, including educational programming, Keen Teens. Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com.