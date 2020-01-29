Lilli Cooper, Linda Lavin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Tapped for Harold Prince Edition of Runs a Minute

The Feinstein’s/54 Below concert will shine a light on the “under-appreciated musicals” that shaped Prince's career.

A host of Broadway performers will come together at Feinstein’s/54 Below in the spring to perform a special edition of the Runs a Minute concert series. Performed twice on a single evening, If It Only Even Runs a Minute Celebrates The Underappreciated Musicals of Hal Prince will pay tribute to the lesser-known Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals that shaped the legendary career of the late Harold Prince.

The concerts, featuring songs, behind-the-scenes tales, and other personal anecdotes, will kick off at 7 PM and and 9:30 PM on April 20.

The 7 PM concert will feature performances and stories from George Abud, Mana Allen, Rita Gardner, Linda Lavin, Charlotte Maltby, Richard Maltby Jr., Lauren Marcus, Howard McGillin, Will Roland, Billy Stritch, and Jim Walton.

The 9:30 PM concert will feature performances and stories from Ken Billington, Jenn Colella, Eddie Cooper, Lilli Cooper, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Richard Kind, Erik Liberman, Bryonha Marie Parham, Emma Stratton, and Brandon Uranowitz.

The concerts will feature songs from and stories about the shows 3hree, Baker Street, Bounce, Diamonds, A Doll’s Life, A Family Affair, Flora The Red Menace, Grind, It’s A Bird… It’s A Plane… It’s Superman, The Last Resorts, LoveMusik, Merrily We Roll Along, New Girl In Town, Parade, Paradise Found, The Petrified Prince, Roza, Tenderloin, Tickets, Please!, Touch and Go, Whistle Down The Wind, and Zorba.

If It Only Even Runs a Minute is created and hosted by Feinstein’s/54 Below Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Book of Mormon‘s Kevin Michael Murphy, with musical direction by Geoffrey Ko.