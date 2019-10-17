Lillias White, Jaime Cepero, More Set for First Annual Broadway Scares Event

Chris Fink and Gerry McIntyre are collaborating on the October 31 event, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Casting has been announced for St. Andrews Theater’s first annual Broadway Scares, which will be held October 31 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The previously announced production, created and directed by Chris Fink (House of Yes, Speakeasy Dollhouse, The Box) and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre (Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton), will be held at a secret location on the waterfront in Astoria.

Performers will include Tony winner Lillias White, Sasha Allen, Ari Groover, and Jaime Cepero and ensemble members Vanjah Boikai, Joie Giordano, Sheldon Henry, Antoine Hodge, Jamie Hartmann Homs, Tyrone Jackson, Tyler Jent, Kelsey Madsen, Kristina Nicole Miller, Lauren Palmeri, Christina Rinaldo, and Karley Willocks.

Attendees can also expect a costume contest with prizes and DJs from around the world.

Tickets start at $35; proceeds benefit Broadway Cares. For more information click here or email broadwayscares@gmail.com.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



