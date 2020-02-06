Lily Akerman's The Commons Begins Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Feb 06, 2020
 
The world premiere from The Hearth kicks off a limited run at 59E59 Theaters February 6.
Julia Greer and Olivia Khoshatefeh

Performances begin February 6 at 59E59 Theaters for the world premiere of Lily Akerman's The Commons, the latest production from up-and-coming theatre company The Hearth. Helmed by Artistic Director Emma Miller, the new play shines a light on the particular dynamics of roommates that live in close proximity.

The Off-Broadway staging features a cast made up of Olivia Abiassi (Eh Dah?: Questions for My Father), Julia Greer (Athena), Ben Katz (16 Words or Less), Olivia Khoshatefeh (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and Ben Newman (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists).

Olivia Abiassi

READ: What's Coming to Off-Broadway in Winter 2020?

A play about living with strangers, and the things that seem small until they're not, The Commons is also a larger story about eco-systems and what it means to live harmoniously in shared environments.

The design team is made up of set designer Emmie Finckel, lighting designer Vicki Bain, costume designer Dara Affholter, and props designer Holden Gunster. The production stage manager is Hanako Rodriguez.

READ: The Artistic Duo Working to Increase the Number of Women in Theatre

The Hearth returns Off-Broadway following its production of the world premiere of Gracie Gardner's critically acclaimed Athena. Performances of The Commons are scheduled through February 23.

