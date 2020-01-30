Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Ramos Among Presenters at 2020 Oscars

By Andrew Gans
Jan 30, 2020
 
The annual ceremony will be broadcast live February 9.
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton and In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Ramos, who stars in the upcoming film adaptation of In the Heights, will be among the presenters at the 92nd Oscars broadcast.

Others set to present awards during the film industry's biggest night include Beanie Feldstein (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!, Booksmart), Tony winner James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Zack Gottsagen, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Diane Keaton, Shia LeBeof, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Zazie Beetz, Keanu Reeves, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Kristen Wiig, Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King, and Rami Malek.

As previously reported, Tony winners Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, and Elton John will all perform during the broadcast. The three artists will perform their Oscar-nominated songs, along with fellow performers of nominated songs Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.

The Academy Awards will be held February 9 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and televised live on ABC at 8 PM ET.

