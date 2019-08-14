Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares 4 Moments He’ll Never Forget From the Set of Sesame Street

By Ruthie Fierberg
Aug 14, 2019
 
The Hamilton and In The Heights creator looks back on his time writing for and performing on the 50-year-old children’s show.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street, Lin-Manuel Miranda shared his favorite memories from participating in the long-running children’s program.

“I'll never forget my first time on Sesame Street; I got offered the role of Freddy Flapman, a bird real estate agent,” Miranda said. This was back in 2009 on the episode “Frankly, It’s a Habitat,” shortly after Miranda won a Tony Award for In The Heights in 2008. Over the years, Miranda has also written music for the show. “I'm thrilled that kids recognize my voice as the guy who sings ‘Murray Had a Little Lamb,’” he added.

“It’s just brought me so much joy over the years as a writer, as a performer, as a kid, and now as a parent,” Miranda said.

Sesame Street is among the 2019 Kennedy Center honorees. The additional honorees are Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire, and conductor and musical visionary Michael Tilson Thomas. The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on CBS December 15.

