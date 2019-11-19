Lin-Manuel Miranda Stops by Today to Chat His Dark Materials, Little Mermaid, and More

Watch the full interview with the Tony winner.

Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by Today November 19 to chat about his slate of current projects. First up, Miranda dished on his latest acting role, Lee Scoresby in the anticipated TV adaptation of Sir Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials. The series, which premiered in the U.S. November 3 on HBO, is co-written by Pullman and playwright Jack Thorne. Miranda also chatted about his recent reunion with Michelle Obama at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., where the former First Lady presented him with the Portrait of a Nation Prize. Miranda recalled performing a song from Hamilton for the Obamas back in 2009, a project he was then calling a "concept album." Miranda also touched on other projects, including the In the Heights movie, the live-action Little Mermaid (for which he is working with Alan Menken), and his acquisition of the Drama Bookshop. Watch the full interview below.

