Lin-Manuel Miranda Narrates Drunk History’s Hamilton

Watch a clip from the Comedy Central series episode about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Alcohol is truth serum, or at least that’s what the creators of Drunk History believe. What began as a YouTube series now airs as a fully produced show on Comedy Central telling the “liquored-up narration of our nation’s history.” It was only a matter of time before the show visited the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Scheduled for 10:30 PM ET November 29, the episode features Ali Shawkat (the TBS series Search Party) as Hamilton and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) as Aaron Burr. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda—who tipsily narrates the story of the duel, to which the reenactors then lip sync—was not present for filming, but, according to Entertainment Weekly, he checked in with the Drunk cast the day after the Tony Awards.

According to Comedy Central, “Drunk History is the liquored-up narration of our nation’s history. Host Derek Waters, along with an ever-changing cast of actors and comedians, travels across the country to present the rich tales that every city in this land has to offer. Booze helps bring out the truth. It’s just that sometimes the truth is a little incoherent.”

Watch clips from the show here:





