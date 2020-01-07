Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Freestyle Love Supreme Recoups Broadway Investment

The improvised hip-hop show from Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale opened at the Booth Theatre in October.

The Broadway production of Freestyle Love Supreme, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, has recouped its initial investment after 14 weeks at the Booth Theatre.

Following a hit, sold-out run downtown last year, Freestyle Love Supreme opened on Broadway October 2, 2019, following previews that began September 13. The blend of hip-hop, improvisational theatre, music, and vocal stylings continues on Broadway through January 12. Upon closing, the production will have played 23 previews and 118 regular performances.

Freestyle Love Supreme features a core nightly cast as well a number of guest stars throughout the run—including Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and Christopher Jackson.

The core cast is comprised of Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Anthony Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”



The show is directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Andy Jones and James Hickey are executive producers. General Management is provided by Baseline Theatrical.

Freestyle Love Supreme will have a documentary spotlighting the 16-year journey from the basement of the Drama Book Shop to Broadway premiering at the Sundance Film Festival January 28.