Lincoln Center and New York Philharmonic Unveil New Plans for David Geffen Hall Renovation

The $550 million project is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

Lincoln Center and New York Philharmonic have revealed new plans for its long-gestating renovation of David Geffen Hall. The new collaboration—billed “Working in Concert”—projects the $550 million project to be completed by March 2024.

The new design leads with the aim to create a more intimate, flexible, and accessible performance environment, including the deployment of a “single-room concept” which will extend the stage 25 feet beyond the proscenium, placing seating around the thrust. The hall’s capacity will be reduced to 2,200—about 500 less than its current seating.

Features open to the public will include a doubling of the hall’s lobby, a new welcome center facing Broadway, casual dining offered during the day and post-performance, and a media streaming wall.

The reimagining is designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects under the leadership of Gary McCluskie, with Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects designing the public-facing spaces. Rounding out the team are acoustician Paul Scarbrough of Akustiks and theatre designer Joshua Dachs.

Overhaul plans have been ruminating for several years, including before the 2015 renaming of the venue formerly known as Avery Fisher Hall. In October 2017, the two organizations scrapped plans for a 2019 start to construction, sending the project back to the early development stages.

Prior to the March 2024 reopening, the space will be closed in two hiatuses: May–October 2022 and May 2023–February 2024. The Philharmonic will perform in other New York City venues (including Carnegie Hall and New York City Center) during those times.

“This project is all about greater connections,” said Lincoln Center President and CEO Henry Timms. “The new concert hall will unite performers and audiences…the whole project resets how we engage with the outside world.”

“The clear goals, the rigorous planning, and the actual design for the new David Geffen Hall give me confidence that this will be a singular success,” added New York Philharmonic President and CEO Deborah Borda. “At long last, David Geffen Hall will be a superb and connected musical venue.”

