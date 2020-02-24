Lisette Oropesa and Anthony Roth Costanzo to Perform for Hamlen-Palm Series, Benefiting Broadway Cares' Classic Action

Oropesa makes her Met role debut as Violetta in La Traviata later this week.

Soprano Lisette Oropesa and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo will perform intimate house concerts as part of the Hamlen-Palm Series, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Classical Action division. Both recitals will take place at the loft of Classic Action supporters Kevin Roon and Simon Yates.

Oropesa will sing March 2, amid her Metropolitan Opera house role debut as Violetto in Michael Mayer's La Traviata (running February 26–March 19). Last year, she sang the title role in the Met's Manon and was named recipient of the Richard Tucker Award. Costanzo, who led the Met's recent production of Phillip Glass' Akhnaten and returns to the house next season for Giulio Cesare, will lend his talents to the organization March 24.

"There are few things as gratifying as being able to share my talent to help people in need get medication and healthy meals and support," Oropesa said. "It is such an honor, and I can’t wait to share this evening with you."

The Hamlen-Palm series honors two late leaders in the fight against HIV/AIDS: Classical Action Founding Director Charles Hamlen and philanthropist Michael Palm. Since 1993, Classical Action has boasted the talents of classical, opera, and jazz artists to raise money for those living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses; it became a program of Broadway Cares in 1997.

For tickets and more information, visit ClassicalAction.org.

