Listen to Christine Ebersole as Lady Olenna in the Game of Thrones Musical Prequel Tyrell

By Logan Culwell-Block
Oct 31, 2019
 
The concept album of the musical will drop November 1.

Though HBO recently announced a shakeup in its plans for a Game of Thrones prequel, the release of Tyrell, a musical parody prequel to the book and popular series, moves ahead. The world premiere concept album will be available for digital purchase and streaming November 1.

Get an exclusive first listen to "Skin in the Game," with performances by two-time Tony winner Christine Ebersole (War Paint, Grey Gardens) and Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady), above.

Written by Alex Ratner, Tyrell tells the untold story of Olenna (Ebersole), Loras (Chris Dwan), and Margaery Tyrell (Anderson) over 24 hours at their castle, Highgarden. The recording features orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler (Dog Man: The Musical, Cleopatra).

The album follows a developmental workshop held at Dixon Place last March, which was directed by Jenny Leon and music directed by Paul Staroba.

