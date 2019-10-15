Listen to In the Heights Tony Nominee Olga Merediz Sing New Song From Disney Channel’s Elena of Avalor

Taye Diggs will also be featured in the upcoming Dia de Los Muertos–themed episode.

The Disney Channel animated series Elena of Avalor, about a young princess on a quest to save her kingdom from an evil sorceress, will feature In the Heights Tony nominee Olga Merediz and Taye Diggs on October 16.

Merediz will voice the role of Felicia, Elena’s best friend who has been trapped in a magical amulet and re-emerges as an old woman. Diggs will also lend his voice to a mischievous spirit on the Dia de Los Muertos-themed episode.

Merediz’s character also gets the opportunity to perform a new song, “In the Spirit of Love,” during the episode. Listen to a clip above.

Merediz originated the role of Abuela Claudia in Broadway's In the Heights, earning a Tony nomination for her performance. She reprises her performance in the upcoming film adaptation alongside Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, and Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario.

Elena of Avalor airs October 16 at 12:30 PM/ET on the Disney Channel.

