Listen to Jersey Boys Star Michael Longoria Sing ‘I Will Always Love You’ From New Album

Like They Do in the Movies features memorable songs from romantic movies.

Like They Do in the Movies, the new album from former Broadway Jersey Boys star Michael Longoria, is due October 11 on the Broadway Records Label.

Longoria performs a collection of signature songs from movie soundtracks from the last 50 years on the album, including “I Will Always Love You” from The Bodyguard, “It Must Have Been Love” from Pretty Woman, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from Grease, and “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic. The album also includes an original song written by Longoria and arranged by James Dobinson called “Kiss Me (Like They Do in the Movies).”

Check out this exclusive first-listen to Longoria’s cover of “I Will Always Love You” above.

Dolly Parton’s 1974 chart-topper was incorporated for the country star to sing in the 1982 movie version of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and found new life a decade later when Whitney Houston recorded the song for The Bodyguard.

To promote his new album, Longoria will perform concerts at The Green Room 42 October 10 in New York City and Feinstein’s at the Nikko in San Francisco October 16. Tickets for the NYC concert are available here, while West Coast fans can buy tickets here.

Longoria has released two solo albums prior to this one—Broadway Brick by Brick in 2016 and Merry Christmas, Darling in 2018. His Broadway credits include Hairspray and Jersey Boys, in which he originated the role of Joey before taking over as Frankie Valli. In 2017, Longoria created the role of Freddy in the original Off-Broadway cast of The View UpStairs—he can be heard on the original cast album.

