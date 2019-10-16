Listen to Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley Sing ‘Move On’ From Their Final Concert Performance

Broadway & Beyond, out October 18 from Broadway Records, preserves the Feinstein's/54 Below show from the late Tony honoree and her husband.

Broadway Records will release a live recording of Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley's final 2017 concert series at Feinstein's/54 Below, titled Broadway & Beyond, October 18. The concert took audiences on a journey through the shows the two loved and on which they left their marks. The performance marked the couple's final public performance together before Mazzie's passing in 2018.

Get an exclusive first listen to Mazzie and Danieley's rendition of "Move On," from Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, above. The album features songs from Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains, The Visit, Kiss Me, Kate, and more. See the full track listing below.

Broadway & Beyond is available to pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com.

The album benefits The Actors Fund, Cancer Support Community, and Tina’s Wish. Mazzie and Danieley are backed by Joseph Thalken on piano, Pete Donovan on bass, and Rich Rosensweig on drums. The album is produced by Michael J. Moritz Jr, associate produced by Brandon Loewit and executive produced by Broadway Records A&R Director Robbie Rozelle.

Track listing:

1. Intro / Trojan Women Medley: All The Way

2. Trojan Women Medley: When You Wish Upon a Star

3. Trojan Women Medley: The Glory of Love

4. “Welcome”

5. Hello Young Lovers

6. Younger Than Springtime / Carefully Taught

7. So In Love

8. You Walk With Me

9. Sondheim Suite: Happiness

10. Sondheim Suite: Good Thing Going

11. Sondheim Suite: Too Many Mornings

12. Sondheim Suite: Not a Day Goes By

13. Sondheim Suite: Move On

14. You, You, You

15. When Did I Fall in Love?

16. I Miss the Music

17. “Ovarian Cancer/HT”

18. And the World Goes ‘Round

19. Back to Before

20. “Thank you”

21. Opposite You

22. Our Love is Here to Stay