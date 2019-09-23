Listen to the Full Single ‘Under Pressure’ From Leslie Odom Jr.’s Upcoming Album

The album from the Hamilton Tony winner drops in November.

Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) released the first single from his upcoming album Mr. The song, “Under Pressure,” was one of the last written for the album, produced by Theron “Neff-U” Feemster and Joseph Abate.

Mr marks Odom Jr.’s third solo album, after his previous self-titled jazz album and his Simply Christmas recording.

“Under Pressure,” orchestrated by Bill Elliott and Gordon Goodwin, features violinists Bruce Dukov, Alyssa Park, Charlie Bishara, Jessive Guidero, Lucia Micarelli, Phil Levy, Tammy Hatwan, and Sara Parks; violists Zach Dellinger and Shawn Mann; cellist Jake Braun; horn players Dylan Hart, Steve Becknell, Rob Schaer, Jonah Levy, Steve Suminski, and Steve Holtman; woodwind players Heather Clark, Julie Burket, Lara Wickes, Stuart Clark, Don Foster, and Dan Higgins; and background vocalist Suzanne Waters.

Executive produced by Abate, Odom Jr. and Steve Greenberg, the album is set to drop in November.

Odom Jr. released in a tweet the full track listing for the album:

“Stronger Magic”

“Standards”

“Go Crazy”

“u r my everything”

“Under Pressure”

“Cold”

“Lose It”

“Eva’s Song ( A Psalm of Life)”

“Foggy”

“entr’acte (The Soulful Messenger)”

“Hummingbird”

“Remember Black”

“Freedom”

