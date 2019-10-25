Listen to The Lion King Star Bradley Gibson’s First Single ‘What If We’

The current Simba released the R&B track October 25.

Broadway star Bradley Gibson released his first single titled “What If We” across all streaming platforms October 25—listen to the R&B track above.

Gibson, who goes by “Brad” for his recording career, currently plays Simba in The Lion King. His previous Main Stem credits include A Bronx Tale and Rocky.

The single is the latest in a string of Broadway celebrities releasing recorded music. Earlier this month, In The Heights star Anthony Ramos unveiled the music video for “Mind Over Matter,” Tony winner Ben Platt debuted the music video for “Rain,” and Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. will release an entire album November 8.

Check out Playbill’s photo gallery below with Gibson from when he starred as Tyrone in A Bronx Tale.

