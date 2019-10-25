Listen to The Lion King Star Bradley Gibson’s First Single ‘What If We’

By Dan Meyer
Oct 25, 2019
 
The current Simba released the R&B track October 25.

Broadway star Bradley Gibson released his first single titled “What If We” across all streaming platforms October 25—listen to the R&B track above.

Gibson, who goes by “Brad” for his recording career, currently plays Simba in The Lion King. His previous Main Stem credits include A Bronx Tale and Rocky.

READ: 11 Disney Broadway Magic Moments Revealed at RuPaul’s DragCon NYC

The single is the latest in a string of Broadway celebrities releasing recorded music. Earlier this month, In The Heights star Anthony Ramos unveiled the music video for “Mind Over Matter,” Tony winner Ben Platt debuted the music video for “Rain,” and Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. will release an entire album November 8.

Check out Playbill’s photo gallery below with Gibson from when he starred as Tyrone in A Bronx Tale.

Spend a Two Show Day at A Bronx Tale on Broadway

Spend a Two Show Day at A Bronx Tale on Broadway

Bradley Gibson shows us what it's like to do a double-duty day at the Longacre Theatre.

9:00am! Time to start this two show day. Let's hit the gym! Bradley Gibson
Heading to the theater! Bradley Gibson
Quick stop at Masseria Caffe for a little pre-show caffeine. These guys are our neighbors and are so good to the entire Bronx Tale cast and crew. Bradley Gibson
Always gotta catch up with Reagan when I arrive at the theater! Not only does he take great care of us, but he's also an amazing artist. If you visit us backstage at The Longacre, you'll see so many of his beautiful pieces displayed. Bradley Gibson
I love my show family so much! Most of my time before the show is spent checking in with the rest of cast. Here is my girl Christiani Pitts (Denise), beating her face! I love to chat with her while she paints! Bradley Gibson
Dressing room #7! Bradley Gibson
One of my favorite parts of getting ready for the show are my pre-show chats with Bobby. We end up talking about anything and everything! It's a joy to share a dressing room with this guy. Bradley Gibson
Fight call! Before every show we have fight call to ensure a safe show. Here are some of our Wise Guys and Nick Cordero in action. Bradley Gibson
Tyrone’s all dressed and ready for show #1. Bradley Gibson
You can always find a little backstage convo happening during the show. Here are Christiani Pitts (Denise) and Janelle McDermoth (Frieda) waiting for their next entrance. Bradley Gibson
