Little Shop of Horrors Opens Off-Broadway October 17

Jonathan Groff and Tammy Blanchard star in the Michael Mayer-helmed production at the Westside Theatre.

The Off-Broadway revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, opens at the Westside Theatre October 17. The cast of the limited run features Tony nominee Jonathan Groff as Seymour, Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Kingsley Leggs as The Voice of Audrey II.

In Little Shop, Seymour discovers a mysterious—and voracious—plant that suddenly thrusts him into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

The cast of the revival, which began performances September 17 and is scheduled through January 2020, also includes Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Tony nominee Gideon Glick will play Seymour for two weeks, November 5–17, while Groff is on a scheduled leave.

Rounding out the creative team are choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels associate), Tony-nominated scenic designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), two-time Tony-winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown), Emmy-winning costume designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture), hair & makeup designer Tommy Kurzman (All My Sons), Tony-winning sound designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown), Emmy-nominated puppet designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony), puppets by Monkey Boys Productions, and music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman).

Little Shop is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and general management is by Live Wire Theatrical/Chris Aniello.

