Little Shop of Horrors Opens Off-Broadway October 17

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Little Shop of Horrors Opens Off-Broadway October 17
By Olivia Clement
Oct 17, 2019
Buy Tickets to Little Shop of Horrors
 
Jonathan Groff and Tammy Blanchard star in the Michael Mayer-helmed production at the Westside Theatre.
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Tammy Blanchard and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser

The Off-Broadway revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, opens at the Westside Theatre October 17. The cast of the limited run features Tony nominee Jonathan Groff as Seymour, Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Kingsley Leggs as The Voice of Audrey II.

In Little Shop, Seymour discovers a mysterious—and voracious—plant that suddenly thrusts him into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Jonathan Groff in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser

The cast of the revival, which began performances September 17 and is scheduled through January 2020, also includes Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Tony nominee Gideon Glick will play Seymour for two weeks, November 5–17, while Groff is on a scheduled leave.

READ: What’s Coming to Off-Broadway Fall 2019?

Rounding out the creative team are choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels associate), Tony-nominated scenic designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), two-time Tony-winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown), Emmy-winning costume designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture), hair & makeup designer Tommy Kurzman (All My Sons), Tony-winning sound designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown), Emmy-nominated puppet designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony), puppets by Monkey Boys Productions, and music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman).

Little Shop is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and general management is by Live Wire Theatrical/Chris Aniello.

Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

12 PHOTOS
Jonathan Groff in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Tom Alan Robbins and Jonathan Groff in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Tom Alan Robbins and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Tammy Blanchard and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff and the Urchins in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Tammy Blanchard and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!