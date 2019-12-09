Live-Action Aladdin Spinoff, Starring Tony Nominee Billy Magnussen, in the Works

By Dan Meyer
Dec 09, 2019
 
A feature centered on his character Prince Anders is being developed by Disney+.
Disney is considering a whole new world for Billy Magnussen’s character from the live-action Aladdin, with plans in motion to create a spinoff focused on Prince Anders.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Magnussen, a Tony nominee from 2013’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, will reprise his role in a Disney+ project with a script by Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme. Set to produce are Riceback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced the live-action Aladdin, with Ryan Halprin serving as executive producer.

Dim-witted Prince Anders, one of the many suitors for Princess Jasmine, was a character newly created for the remake. The 2019 movie is Disney's first live-action adaptation to inspire a spin-off, and additional plans are currently in progress to develop a sequel.

In addition to his Tony-nominated turn in 2013, Magnussen has appeared on Broadway in The Ritz, played Rapunzel’s Prince in the film adaptation of Into the Woods, and has appeared multiple times Off-Broadway.

