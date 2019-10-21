Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway to Headline Thanksgiving Show at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The Tony-nominated pair will perform November 26–30.

Sister duo Liz Callaway (Baby, Anastasia) and Ann Hampton Callaway (Swing!) will headline Thanksgiving at Feinstein’s/54 Below with their new show, Broadway the Calla-way!.

The Tony nominees, accompanied by an Alex Rybeck-led trio, will perform Broadway favorites from November 26 through 30, including showstoppers by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Schwartz, and Kander and Ebb.

Guests on Thanksgiving Day can also indulge in a festive feast that includes classic holiday dishes and contemporary seasonal favorites.

As previously reported, the Callaways are also slated to perform this fall in Michigan with the Grand Rapids Symphony.