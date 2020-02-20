Liz Callaway and Karen Ziemba Will Be Part of An Evening With Sheldon Harnick and Friends

By Andrew Gans
Feb 20, 2020
 
The York Theatre Company event will celebrate the co-creator of She Loves Me, Fiddler on the Roof, and more.
Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala_2019_HR
Liz Callaway Joseph Marzullo/WENN

An Evening with Sheldon Harnick and Friends, one of the York Theatre Company's 50th Anniversary Legacy Concerts, will be presented March 10 at 7 PM.

Tony-winning lyricist and librettist Harnick will be joined by Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Miss Saigon) and Tony winner Karen Ziemba (Contact). Jeffrey Saver is the music director.

New_Dramatists_Gala_2018_HR
Karen Ziemba Marc J. Franklin

Attendees can expect to hear Harnick's collaborations with Jerry Bock, Richard Rodgers, Joe Raposo, and Michel Legrand, as well as behind-the-scenes anecdotes from Fiorello!, She Loves Me, Fiddler on the Roof, Tenderloin, The Rothschilds, Rex, and Dragons.

The Off-Broadway company will also present York Chat—Musicals in Mufti: 118 and Counting, the second in a series of panel discussions centering on the first 50 years of the York, March 9 at 6 PM. A host of directors and performers will come together to celebrate musical theatre gems of the past: directors Pamela Hunt, Michael Montel, and Stuart Ross, actor Simon Jones, music directors Eric Svejcar and David Hancock Turner, York Producing Artistic Director James Morgan, and historian Charles Wright. York Executive Director Evans Haile will moderate.

Both events will take place at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter’s.

