Liz Callaway Reflects on The Swan Princess on 25th Anniversary of Animated Film

By Andrew Gans
Dec 24, 2019
 
Tony nominee Callaway provided the singing voice for Princess Odette.

In a video for NBC’s Today, Tony nominee Liz Callaway reflects on her work in the 1994 animated musical film The Swan Princess.

In the video above, the Broadway favorite, who provided the singing voice for Princess Odette, recalls working with Tony nominee Howard McGillin and the late Michelle Nicastro and discusses the lasting impact of working in film.

Says Callaway, “You do a play or a musical, and it's there for a limited amount of time. These movies and soundtracks, they live on forever. What I particularly like is when someone says that, and then they burst into tears. I'm not happy they're crying, but it means there is something with the movie and the songs that just really struck a chord with people. That is possibly one of the most gratifying things for me to know about.”

The Swan Princess, which was directed by Richard Rich, features a screenplay by Brian Nissen, based on a story by Rich and Nissen. The film has music by Lex de Azevedo and lyrics by David Zippel. The cast includes Jack Palance as Lord Rothbart (voice), McGillin as Adult Prince Derek (voice), Nicastro as Adult Princess Odette (voice), Callaway as Princess Odette (singing voice), and John Cleese as Jean-Bob (voice).

Callaway has also appeared on Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along, The Three Musketeers, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, and Cats.

