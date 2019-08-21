Lois Robbins' L.O.V.E.R. Begins Off-Broadway

In her new play, the writer and actor gets candid about life, love, and sex.

Performances begin August 21 at the Pershing Square Signature Center for the Off-Broadway premiere of L.O.V.E.R., a new solo comedy written and performed by Lois Robbins. In the monologue play, the actor-writer draws on real-life experience to tell the story of one woman's confessions—of what goes on behind closed doors and between the sheets.

L.O.V.E.R. is directed by Karen Carpenter and is scheduled to run through November 2. Opening is September 8.

The Off-Broadway production features scenic design by Jo Winiarski (Accidentally Brave), lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Gloria: A Life), and sound design by Jane Shaw (Actually).