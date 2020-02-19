London Hosts the U.K. Premiere of Antoinette Nwandu’s Pass Over

By Dan Meyer
Feb 19, 2020
The play opens February 19, starring Paapa Essiedu, Alexander Eliot, and Gershwyn Eustache Jr.
Paapa Essiedu and Gershwyn Eustache Jr. in Pass Over at the Kiln Theatre in London. Marc Brenner

The U.K. premiere of Antoinette Nwandu’s Pass Over opens February 19 at the Kiln Theatre in London.

Paapa Essiedu, Alexander Eliot, and Gershwyn Eustache Jr. will star in the drama that follows two young black men as they find ways to pass the time while sitting and waiting on a street corner.

Indhu Rubasingham directs the production, with set and costume design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, and movement by Lanre Malaolu. Casting is by Julia Horan with Hazel Holder as the voice and dialect coach.

Pass Over was seen in 2018 Off-Broadway at LCT3 in NYC and, prior to that, in Chicago. The play, which draws from both Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga, paints a portrait of what it means to be a young black man in the world today.

