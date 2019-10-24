London Premiere of Dave Malloy’s Ghost Quartet Begins October 24

The musical opens the newly restored Boulevard Theatre.

The London premiere of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet opens the reimagined London venue The Boulevard Theatre beginning October 24 prior to an official opening October 31.

The production, which continues through January 4, 2020, features Carly Bawden (Romantics Anonymous, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), Niccolò Curradi (Hotel for Criminals, New Wimbledon Studio), Maimuna Memon (Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), and Zubin Varla (Fun Home, Young Vic).

Malloy’s song cycle is brought to life by the team behind the recent immersive production of Sweeney Todd, seen in London and New York: Ghost Quartet is directed by Bill Buckhurst with musical direction by Benjamin Cox, design by Simon Kenny, movement direction by Georgina Lamb, lighting by Emma Chapman, sound by David Gregory, and casting by Will Burton CDG.

In the musical, Rose has a problem. She’s been betrayed by her lover, a local tree-dwelling astronomer, with her own sister. Rose seeks vengeance and a passing bear might just offer the answer. But his services come at a price: a pot of honey, one piece of stardust, a secret baptism— and a photo of a ghost.

London’s newest theatre is located in the heart of Soho in Walker’s Court. Ghost Quartet runs alongside a roster of late-night and Sunday performances of cabaret, improv, jazz, comedy, classical music, and poetry.

The theatre is under the leadership of Director of Soho Estates Fawn James and Artistic Director Rachel Edwards together.

Click here for additional information.



(Updated October 24, 2019)