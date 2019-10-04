London Premiere of Fairview Finds Its Cast

See who’s starring in the Young Vic production of Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

The London premiere of Fairview, Jackie Sibblies Drury's acclaimed, Pulitzer Prize-winning play, has found its cast for its upcoming production at the Young Vic. The production, previously announced, is directed by the Young Vic’s Genesis Fellow and Associate Director, Nadia Latif.

Latif directs a cast made up of Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Donna Banya, David Dawson, Julie Dray, Nicola Hughes, Matthew Needham, Esther Smith, and Rhashan Stone.

READ: How Playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Experiment With Fairview Paid Off in a Big Way

In Fairview, the Frasier family prepares for Grandma’s birthday—but not all is going according to plan, and things quickly go in unexpected directions for both the characters and the audience. The acclaimed play is an investigation into the ways in which we observe and judge each other every day, as well as an examination of race, privilege, and power.

The Young Vic's production of Fairview will begin November 28 for a run scheduled through January 18, 2020. Visit Youngvic.org for more information.