London Premiere of Sleepless, A Musical Romance Finds Its Cast

Jay McGuiness, Kimberley Walsh, and Daniel Casey will lead the cast of the musical adaptation of Sleepless in Seattle.

Jay McGuiness, Kimberley Walsh, and Daniel Casey will star as Sam, Annie, and Walter, respectively, in the London premiere of Sleepless, A Musical Romance at the newly opened Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Previously announced to begin performances March 21, the new musical, directed by Morgan Young, will now begin March 24 ahead of an April 1 opening.

Featuring a book by Michael Burdette and music and lyrics by Robert Scott and Brendan Cull, Sleepless, A Musical Romance is based on the 1993 romantic comedy Sleepless in Seattle.

The story follows widower Sam, who moves to Seattle with his eight-year-old son Jonah. When Jonah calls in to a radio show, Sam is forced to talk about his broken heart and sleepless nights live on air, and he finds himself one of the most sought-after single men in America.

Rounding out the principal cast in London will be Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky, and Jake Sharp as Rob. Also in the cast are Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, Ross McLaren, Gary Murphy, Dominique Planter, Annie Wensak, and Benjamin Wong. Theo Collis, Mikey Colville, and Jack Reynolds will share the role of Jonah.

The production will have set design by Morgan Large, costume design by Sue Simmerling, lighting by Ken Billington, video design by Ian William Galloway, orchestrations and arrangements by Larry Blank, musical supervision by Stuart Morley, musical direction by Chris Walker, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey, and casting by Sarah Bird and Michael Donovan.

The world premiere is presented by Michael Rose, Encore Theatre Productions Ltd., David Shor in association with Marc Toberoff. The general manager will be David Pearson.

Visit SleeplesstheMusical.com.