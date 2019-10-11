London Production of The Lion King Will Give Away 2,000 Free Tickets

The hit production at the Lyceum Theatre will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary.

To celebrate 20 years on the London stage, The Lion King will give away 2,000 tickets to the 7:30 PM performance on October 18 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Beginning October 13 at noon GMT, those interested can register for the chance to win tickets by clicking here. Tickets will be emailed approximately 48 hours before the performance.

As previously reported, Disney’s The Lion King will also celebrate 20 years in the West End with a gala performance October 19 in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Royal Academy of Music.

The Lion King opened in the West End in 1999 and has gone on to become the sixth longest-running West End musical of all time. The Tony-winning musical continues on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre.

