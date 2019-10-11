London Production of The Lion King Will Give Away 2,000 Free Tickets

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   London Production of The Lion King Will Give Away 2,000 Free Tickets
By Andrew Gans
Oct 11, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Lion King
 
The hit production at the Lyceum Theatre will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary.
A scene from The Lion King.
A scene from The Lion King. Joan Marcus

To celebrate 20 years on the London stage, The Lion King will give away 2,000 tickets to the 7:30 PM performance on October 18 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Beginning October 13 at noon GMT, those interested can register for the chance to win tickets by clicking here. Tickets will be emailed approximately 48 hours before the performance.

As previously reported, Disney’s The Lion King will also celebrate 20 years in the West End with a gala performance October 19 in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Royal Academy of Music.

The Lion King opened in the West End in 1999 and has gone on to become the sixth longest-running West End musical of all time. The Tony-winning musical continues on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre.

See The Lion King Celebrate 20 Years on Broadway

See The Lion King Celebrate 20 Years on Broadway

The creative team and original cast members came out for the special performance November 5.

48 PHOTOS
Lion_King_20th_Anniversary_2017_01_HR.jpg
John David Musso and Heather Headley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lion_King_20th_Anniversary_2017_02_HR.jpg
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Benjamin Johnson, and Brielle Johnson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lion_King_20th_Anniversary_2017_03_HR.jpg
Ashley Brown Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lion_King_20th_Anniversary_2017_04_HR.jpg
Heather Headley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lion_King_20th_Anniversary_2017_05_HR.jpg
Patti Murin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lion_King_20th_Anniversary_2017_06_HR.jpg
Cassie Levy and Patti Murin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lion_King_20th_Anniversary_2017_07_HR.jpg
Cassie Levy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lion_King_20th_Anniversary_2017_08_HR.jpg
Sierra Boggess Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lion_King_20th_Anniversary_2017_09_HR.jpg
Christopher Jackson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lion_King_20th_Anniversary_2017_10_HR.jpg
Jin Ha and David Henry Hwang Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!