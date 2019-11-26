London Return of Afterglow Announces Final Extension

The play examines the emotional, intellectual, and sexual dynamics between a gay married couple in an open relationship.

S. Asher Gelman’s Off-Broadway hit Afterglow, which played a seven-week stint at the Southwark Playhouse prior to its return engagement at London's Waterloo East Theatre, has set a final extension.

Originally scheduled through November 24, the production was previously extended through December 8 and will now continue an additional two weeks through December 22. Upon closing, the drama will have played 131 performances. The production received nominations for Best Ensemble and Best Director in the Off West End Awards.

The cast features Benjamin Aluwihare, Adi Chugh, and Peter McPherson, with Kane Surry as understudy for all three roles. Steven Kunis directs.

Afterglow centers on gay, married couple Josh and Alex, who are in an open relationship and invite a third, Darius, to share their bed for a night. The dynamics of the relationship begin to shift as feelings arise, and each must examine his own definitions of love, intimacy, and commitment.

The production also has set and costume design by Libby Todd, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Joel Price, movement direction by Lee Crowley, casting by Anne Vosser, and general management by David Adkin Limited.

Afterglow premiered Off-Broadway in June 2017 at the Davenport Theatre. Gelman also directed the New York production, which generated buzz for its overt portrayal of sex and intimacy onstage. The production was extended multiple times, concluding its run August 12, 2018.

Adam Roebuck, Aaron Quintana, and Justin Coffman produce.

