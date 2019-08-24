London’s Aladdin Ends August 24 at the Prince Edward Theatre Before Mary Poppins Floats In

The hit Disney musical opened in the West End in June 2016.

The London production of Disney’s Aladdin, which took its first West End magic carpet ride May 27, 2016, prior to an official opening June 15, ends its run at the Prince Edward Theatre August 24. Upon closing, the musical will have played 1,361 performances.

When the international hit musical opened in the U.K., the cast was headed by Dean John-Wilson in the title role, Jade Ewen as Jasmine, and Trevor Dion Nicholas as Genie. Nichols is also part of the final company, which also includes Matthew Croke as Aladdin and Courtney Reed as Jasmine.

The next tenant at the Prince Edward will be Disney Theatrical Productions and Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Mary Poppins, which will begin previews October 23 prior to an official opening November 13. As previously reported, Zizi Strallen will star as the titular nanny with Charlie Stemp, who made his Broadway debut as Barnaby in Hello, Dolly!, as Bert, Joseph Millson as George Banks, and pop singer Petula Clark (Sunset Boulevard) as the Bird Woman.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film—which was recently adapted into a live-action feature—Aladdin is now in its sixth year on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

The Disney Theatrical Productions title features music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, Tony and Oscar winner Tim Rice, and Tony nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.

