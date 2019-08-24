London’s Aladdin Ends August 24 at the Prince Edward Theatre Before Mary Poppins Floats In

By Andrew Gans
Aug 24, 2019
 
The hit Disney musical opened in the West End in June 2016.
Matthew Croke and Trevor Dion Nicholas in Aladdin
Matthew Croke and Trevor Dion Nicholas in Aladdin Disney

The London production of Disney’s Aladdin, which took its first West End magic carpet ride May 27, 2016, prior to an official opening June 15, ends its run at the Prince Edward Theatre August 24. Upon closing, the musical will have played 1,361 performances.

When the international hit musical opened in the U.K., the cast was headed by Dean John-Wilson in the title role, Jade Ewen as Jasmine, and Trevor Dion Nicholas as Genie. Nichols is also part of the final company, which also includes Matthew Croke as Aladdin and Courtney Reed as Jasmine.

Courtney Reed in Aladdin
Courtney Reed in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann

The next tenant at the Prince Edward will be Disney Theatrical Productions and Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Mary Poppins, which will begin previews October 23 prior to an official opening November 13. As previously reported, Zizi Strallen will star as the titular nanny with Charlie Stemp, who made his Broadway debut as Barnaby in Hello, Dolly!, as Bert, Joseph Millson as George Banks, and pop singer Petula Clark (Sunset Boulevard) as the Bird Woman.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film—which was recently adapted into a live-action feature—Aladdin is now in its sixth year on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

The Disney Theatrical Productions title features music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, Tony and Oscar winner Tim Rice, and Tony nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.

From Magic Lamps to Crystal Balls: Get Up Close With the Props of Broadway’s Aladdin

We take a closer look at all of the intricate details that decorate the set at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

16 PHOTOS
Aladdin_Props_Walkthrough_2018_HR
Welcome to Prop Alley at the New Amsterdam Theatre! This is where we store the majority of the props in Aladdin. They’re held here and ready to go on stage. Marc J. Franklin
Aladdin_Props_Walkthrough_2018_HR
The bracelet pole is used in the marketplace and is based on research that the designers did in Morocco. They took a lot of photos in the markets there to inform the design of the show. Marc J. Franklin
Aladdin_Props_Walkthrough_2018_HR
There are 70 feathers in each Prince Ali fan. These are dyed silver pheasant feathers that are sourced locally on 37th Street. We steam and brush them to make them look new again when they start to get worn. Marc J. Franklin
Aladdin_Props_Walkthrough_2018_HR
The Jasmine bedroom peacock unit was different in Toronto – it had cushions and a bench inside for her to sit on. Marc J. Franklin
Aladdin_Props_Walkthrough_2018_HR
This is the sword rack – there are 34 swords and 8 spears used in the show, and all of them are handmade out of a special aluminum alloy that gives them weight and a great tone heard when they clash during on stage fighting. Marc J. Franklin
Aladdin_Props_Walkthrough_2018_HR
Make a wish! The Aladdin Genie lamps are 3-D printed and take 4 weeks to make from start to finish. It takes 48 continuous hours to print the plastic lamp before it is sanded and treated, and there are special pyrotechnics that allow it to smoke. Marc J. Franklin
Aladdin_Props_Walkthrough_2018_HR
We use five lamps in the show: four gold (three with pyro, one without) and one black for the scene after Jafar has been trapped in it. These are both set with the pyro – don’t hit the button! Marc J. Franklin
Aladdin_Props_Walkthrough_2018_HR
This is the Jafar lamp from the end of the show. It is a solid plastic lamp made from a mold rather than 3-D printing like the Genie lamps. Marc J. Franklin
Aladdin_Props_Walkthrough_2018_HR
The stage right preset at the top of show features many of the props used in the marketplace and one of the Cave of Wonders towers. Marc J. Franklin
Aladdin_Props_Walkthrough_2018_HR
These are different inserts for use in one of the market carts. The lefthand insert is used at the top of the show selling dates, fruit and other goodies, and the basket on the right holds Jafar and Iago’s disguises when they meet Aladdin in the marketplace. All of the baskets are made in Africa and are fair trade. Marc J. Franklin
