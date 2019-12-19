London’s Arcola Theatre Lines Up U.K. Premiere of Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline

London News   London’s Arcola Theatre Lines Up U.K. Premiere of Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline
By Olivia Clement
Dec 19, 2019
 
The 2020 lineup also includes works by Inua Ellams and Rebecca Lenkiewicz.
Dominique Morisseau Joseph Marzullo/WENN

East London theatre Arcola has unveiled its 20th anniversary lineup. The 2020 programming includes the U.K. premiere of Dominique Morisseau's hit Off-Broadway drama Pipeline, a world-premiere adaptation of August Strindberg's The Dance of Death by Her Naked Skin playwright Rebecca Lenkiewicz, and a poetry event by Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles, Three Sisters).

The complete lineup also includes the world premieres of The Cutting Edge by Jack Shepherd, Matt Parvin's Gentlemen, Michele Winstanley's Broken Water, Barney Norris' We Started to Sing, Arcola's Executive Producer Leyla Nazli's new adaptation of Ece Temelkuran's novel Women Who Blow on Knots, Sarah Kosar's Our Name is Not John, Tena Štivičić's Love and Apocalypse, David Farr's A Dead Body in Taos, and Kyo Choi's The Apology.

Rounding out the programming is Thomas Mann's Death in Venice, translated by David Luke and adapted by Robert David MacDonald and Giles Havergal, and a new, untitled play by Mark Thomas.

For more information, visit Arcola Theatre.

