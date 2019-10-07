London’s Kiln Theatre Adds Pass Over, A Museum in Baghdad, and More to 2020 Season

The productions join Mike Bartlett's Snowflake, which begins this winter.

London's Kiln Theatre, the company behind the world premiere of White Teeth, has added three productions to its 2020 slate. Joining Mike Bartlett's Snowflake are Pass Over, Antoinette Nwandu’s critically acclaimed drama previously seen Off-Broadway and in Chicago, Hannah Khalil’s A Museum in Baghdad, and The Glee Club by Richard Cameron.

Following Snowflake, which begins performances in December and will wrap up in January, will be Pass Over, directed by Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham. Paapa Essiedu will star in Nwandu's play about two young black men passing time on a street corner, with further casting to be announced. Performances will run February 13–March 21.

In the spring, the Kiln teams up with the Royal Shakespeare Company to present Khalil's A Museum in Baghdad, directed by Erica Whyman. The play follows the stories of two women, decades apart, bound by a shared goal. Performances will run April 22–May 23, following a run in Stratford-upon-Avon beginning this fall.

In June the Kiln will revive Cameron's The Glee Club, a celebration of the shared experiences and close bonds between a group of unlikely friends in 1962. Kate Wasserberg directs, with casting to be announced.

“Since we re-opened we have put new work at the center of our programming," says Artistic Director Rubasingham. “This season continues to amplify unheard voices which speak to our times; whether it’s the young African American male in this time of Black Lives Matter or the idea of 'Culture,' who owns it and who appropriates it in the Middle East, or the voice of the white working class community in the North of England. This work together reflects the connectivity and humanity of our diverse communities."

Visit Kilntheatre.com for more information.