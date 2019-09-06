London's Matilda to Welcome New Trunchbull, Mr. Wormwood, 100th Title Player, More

The musical continues at the Cambridge Theatre in the West End.

A host of new faces—including some pint-sized performers—will join the London company of Matilda this fall.

Taking on the title role beginning this month will be Tilly-Raye Bayer, Olivia Juno Cleverley, Alex Munden, and Zoe Simon. The cast change marks the 100th young performer to headline the musical worldwide since its premiere.

Additionally, Elliot Harper also joins as Miss Trunchbull, direct from the U.K. and Ireland tour of the Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly musical, based on the Roald Dahl novel. Also new to the company is Sebastien Torkia as Mr. Wormwood.

Continuing in the West End staging are Marianne Benedict as Mrs. Wormwood and Gina Beck as Miss Honey; Carly Thoms will step in for the latter beginning in March 2020.

The cast also includes Alex Louize Bird, Liberty Buckland, Georgia Carling, Roger Dipper, Kelly Ewins-Prouse, Ben Kerr, Matt Krzan, Connor Lewis, Tom Mather,Kane Oliver Parry, Landi Oshinowo, Ryan Pidgen, James Revell, Gemma Scholes, Christopher Tendai, and Dawn Williams.

The ensemble of young performers rotating in the child roles features Toby Brandon, Tom Brown, Lucia Coleman, Leonardo Dickens, Ta’niyah Fearon-Telfer, Sophie Richards, Bella Simmons, and Mia White, plus new additions Lily Armitage, Brian Bartle, Kaspar Cahill-Ritter, Kingsley Campbell-Golding, Sienna Clarke, Haydn Court, Tyler De Souza, Shana Diallo, Rosie Gell-Marquez, Beth Gilmour, Louie Gray, Edward Haddon, Gracie Hodson-Prior, Emily Rees, Elliott Rose, Samson Wakayu, and Louis Wint.

