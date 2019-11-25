London's Sweat, Evita, More, Win at the 2019 Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Present Laughter’s Andrew Scott and A German Life’s Maggie Smith took home the top acting prizes.

The Donmar and subsequent West End production of Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer-winning Sweat and the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre staging of Evita took home the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Play and Best Musical, respectively, November 24 in London.

Fleabag favorite Andrew Scott won Best Actor for his leading performance in Noël Coward’s Present Laughter at The Old Vic, and Maggie Smith won the Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress for her performance in the solo show A German Life at the Bridge Theatre.

Two other performers were honored for their work: Ian McKellen received the Editor’s Award for his On Stage tour while Anne-Marie Duff won the award for Best Musical Performance in Sweet Charity at Donmar Warehouse.

On the creative side, Robert Icke won the Milton Shulman Award for Best Director for helming The Doctor and The Wild Duck. Bunny Christie beat out other nominees to score Best Design for A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which starred Game of Thrones’ Gwendolyn Christie.

Up-and-coming artist Jasmine Lee-Jones was presented with the Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright for seven methods of killing kylie jennner. For his performance, Laurie Kynaston won the Emerging Talent Award for The Son.

The ceremony, held at the London Coliseum, was co-hosted by Damian Lewis (Homeland, American Buffalo) Helen McCrory (Medea), journalist Evgeny Lebedev, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. For the full list of winners, click here.

