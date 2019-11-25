London's Sweat, Evita, More, Win at the 2019 Evening Standard Theatre Awards

By Dan Meyer
Nov 25, 2019
 
Present Laughter’s Andrew Scott and A German Life’s Maggie Smith took home the top acting prizes.
Sweat_London_Gielgud_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Clare Perkins, Martha Plimpton, Stuart McQuarrie, and Leanne Best in Sweat Johan Persson

The Donmar and subsequent West End production of Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer-winning Sweat and the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre staging of Evita took home the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Play and Best Musical, respectively, November 24 in London.

Fleabag favorite Andrew Scott won Best Actor for his leading performance in Noël Coward’s Present Laughter at The Old Vic, and Maggie Smith won the Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress for her performance in the solo show A German Life at the Bridge Theatre.

Anne-Marie Duff (Charity Hope Valentine) in Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse, directed by Josie Rourke, designed by Rob Jones. Photo Johan Persson1.jpg

Two other performers were honored for their work: Ian McKellen received the Editor’s Award for his On Stage tour while Anne-Marie Duff won the award for Best Musical Performance in Sweet Charity at Donmar Warehouse.

On the creative side, Robert Icke won the Milton Shulman Award for Best Director for helming The Doctor and The Wild Duck. Bunny Christie beat out other nominees to score Best Design for A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which starred Game of Thrones’ Gwendolyn Christie.

Up-and-coming artist Jasmine Lee-Jones was presented with the Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright for seven methods of killing kylie jennner. For his performance, Laurie Kynaston won the Emerging Talent Award for The Son.

The ceremony, held at the London Coliseum, was co-hosted by Damian Lewis (Homeland, American Buffalo) Helen McCrory (Medea), journalist Evgeny Lebedev, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. For the full list of winners, click here.

Photos: Sweat at the Donmar Warehouse

Photos: Sweat at the Donmar Warehouse

15 PHOTOS
Sweat_London_Donmar_Warehouse_Production_2018_HR
Clare Perkins and Martha Plimpton Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Donmar_Warehouse_Production_2018_HR
Clare Perkins and Wil Johnson Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Donmar_Warehouse_Production_2018_HR
Clare Perkins Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Donmar_Warehouse_Production_2018_HR
Leanne Best, Martha Plimpton, Clare Perkins Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Donmar_Warehouse_Production_2018_HR
Leanne Best Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Donmar_Warehouse_Production_2018_HR
Martha Plimpton and Stuart McQuarrie Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Donmar_Warehouse_Production_2018_HR
Osy Ikhile and Clare Perkins Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Donmar_Warehouse_Production_2018_HR
Martha Plimpton Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Donmar_Warehouse_Production_2018_HR
Patrick Gibson and Osy Ikhile Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Donmar_Warehouse_Production_2018_HR
Sebastian Viveros Johan Persson
