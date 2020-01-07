Look Back at 15 Years of The Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival

By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 07, 2020
 
Before the annual downtown festival returns January 8–19, revisit 15 impactful past productions.
Ifeoma Fafunway in Hear Word! Naija Women Talk True, 2019

Ahead of the return of the Public Theater’s annual Under the Radar festival, beginning January 8, look back at 15 years of the Public’s showcase of new and innovative theatre. From Young Jean Lee to Taylor Mac, Under the Radar has always been ahead of the curve.

This year's festival includes work from Laurie Anderson and Hsin-Chien Huang; Back to Back Theatre; Josh Fox; Aleshea Harris and The Movement Theatre Company; Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral and Héctor Flores Komatsu; Ahamefule J. Oluo; Teatro y Su Doble, Aline Kuppenheim, and Guillermo Calderón; Selina Thompson; and Amir Nizar Zuabi. The festival will also include works by Nick Payne, Wang Chong, and Théâtre du Rêve Expérimental; Touretteshero and Battersea Arts Centre; and Suguru Yamamoto at partner venues throughout New York City.

The 2020 fortnight will also include Under the Radar + Joe’s Pub: In Concert performances; the INCOMING! works-in-process series; and the Under the Radar Professional Symposium. The Library and the mezzanine will also be open for Under the Radar: Late Night, where UTR artists and audiences can gather to meet, celebrate, and discuss what they’ve seen.

For the complete lineup visit PublicTheater.org.

Gone Missing, 2005 Sheldon Nolan
Amajuba: Like Doves We Rise, 2006 Gene Pittman
Kirk Lynn in Rude Mechs’s Get Your War On, 2007 Jaques-Jean Tiziou
Young Jean Lee’s Church, 2008 Ryan Jensen
Lemon Andersen’s County of Kings, 2009 Nate-Henry-Silva
Ping Chong and Company’s The Devil You Know, 2010 Scott Irvine
Reggie Watts in Dutch AV, 2011 Noah Kalina
Bambï & Waterwell in Goodbar, 2012 Rob Kalmbach
Life and Times: Episodes 1-4, 2013 Reinhard Werner-Burgtheater
John Hodgman in John Hodgman: I Stole Your Dad, 2014 Brantley Gutierrez
