Look Back at Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner in the Original Broadway Run of Side Show

By Playbill Staff
Oct 16, 2019
 
The show, based on the lives of the Hilton Sisters, opened on Broadway October 16, 1997, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in Side Show Joan Marcus

Side Show opened on Broadway October 16, 1997, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Directed by Robert Longbottom and starring Tony nominee Emily Skinner and Tony Award winner Alice Ripley as Daisy and Violet Hilton, respectively, the show ran for a brief 91 performances but quickly amassed a cult following. Thanks in no small part to the uncanny chemistry (and haunting vocals) of Skinner and Ripley, the duo shared a Tony nomination for their work.

Side Show tells the story of Daisy and Violet Hilton, real-life conjoined twins who were star carnival attractions in the 1930s. Daisy yearns for greater fame, Violet wants security and a home, and they both hope the show business promoters who are falling for them can give them what they want.

With a score by Henry Krieger (Dreamgirls) and book and lyrics by Bill Russell (Elegies for Angels...), the production featured scenic design by Robin Wagner, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design by Clark.

The musical was revived on Broadway in 2014, starring Emily Padgett and Erin Davie and directed by Bill Condon.

Flip through the photos of the show below and real twins that inspired it:

Production Photos: Side Show on Broadway (1997)

Production Photos: Side Show on Broadway (1997)

Side Show marquee Christopher J. Frith/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley Joan Marcus
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley Joan Marcus
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley Joan Marcus
Emily Skinner, Alice Ripley, and Hugh Panaro Joan Marcus
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley Joan Marcus
