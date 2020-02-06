Look Back at Angela Lansbury in Dear World on Broadway

From the Archives   Look Back at Angela Lansbury in Dear World on Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Feb 06, 2020
 
Lansbury took home a Tony Award for her performance in the Jerry Herman musical, which opened on Broadway 51 years ago today.

February 6 marks the 51st anniversary of Dear World, the musical by Jerry Herman, Jerome Lawrence, and Robert E. Lee, which opened at Broadway's Mark Hellinger Theatre (currently home to the Times Square Church) in 1969. The production starred Angela Lansbury, whose performance as Countess Aurelia earned her the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical—her second, after her 1966 win for Mame.

Watch Lanbsury sing the moving "I DOo't Want to Know" from the show in the video above, when she was a guest on Julie Andrews' talk show (!).

READ: Tour Broadway's Mark Hellinger Theatre

Dear World, an adaptation of Jean Giraudoux's play The Madwoman of Chaillot, concerns a countess (Lansbury) who schemes with her associates to stop businessmen from drilling for oil under the streets of their Parisian neighborhood. The production ran for 132 performances and 45 previews, but would go on to be revised by its creators and has since been revived numerous times, including a 2017 Off-Broadway staging by York Theatre Company, which featured Tyne Daly as Countess Aurelia.

Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury, Kurt Peterson, and Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury and Kurt Peterson Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Angela Lansbury
Kurt Peterson and Angela Lansbury Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jane Connell, Angela Lansbury, and Carmen Matthews
Jane Connell, Angela Lansbury, and Carmen Matthews Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Angela Lansbury and Cast
Angela Lansbury and Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury and Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury and Kurt Peterson Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury and Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
