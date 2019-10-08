Look Back at Ann Miller and Mickey Rooney in Sugar Babies on Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Oct 08, 2019
 
The burlesque musical comedy revue earned a 1980 Tony Award nomination for Best Musical.
Ann Miller and Mickey Rooney

Sugar Babies, with a setting called the Gaiety Burlesque, revived classic vaudeville-era sketches, and used hit songs by Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields, Al Dubin, Ted Koehler and others. It starred Mickey Rooney and Ann Miller (who were nominated for Tonys for their turns) in a run that began in October 1979 and ran 1,208 performances.

Read Playbill’s FROM THE ARCHIVES: Stage and Screen Icon Ann Miller on Sugar Babies, Co-Star Feuds, and Those Wigs


Flip through the photos from the original production below:

Ann Miller and Mickey Rooney
Mickey Rooney
Mickey Rooney
Ann Miller and Mickey Rooney
Mickey Rooney and Ann Miller
Chaz Chase Martha Swope
Ann Miller and ensemble
Ann Miller, Mickey Rooney, and ensemble
Ann Miller and ensemble
Ann Miller and Mickey Rooney
