Look Back at Ann Miller and Mickey Rooney in Sugar Babies on Broadway

The burlesque musical comedy revue earned a 1980 Tony Award nomination for Best Musical.

Sugar Babies, with a setting called the Gaiety Burlesque, revived classic vaudeville-era sketches, and used hit songs by Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields, Al Dubin, Ted Koehler and others. It starred Mickey Rooney and Ann Miller (who were nominated for Tonys for their turns) in a run that began in October 1979 and ran 1,208 performances.

Read Playbill’s FROM THE ARCHIVES: Stage and Screen Icon Ann Miller on Sugar Babies, Co-Star Feuds, and Those Wigs



Flip through the photos from the original production below:

Look Back at Ann Miller and Mickey Rooney in Sugar Babies on Broadway Look Back at Ann Miller and Mickey Rooney in Sugar Babies on Broadway 20 PHOTOS

LOVE BROADWAY? CHECK OUT THE NEW ARRIVALS AT THE PLAYBILL STORE!