Look Back at Avenue Q’s Historic Broadway Closing

The unconventional musical that put an adult twist on Sesame Street, ended its six-year Broadway run September 13, 2009, after playing more than 2,500 performances at the John Golden Theatre.

In a dramatic reversal, producers of the Tony-winning Broadway musical took to the stage of the Golden Theatre on what was to have been the show's closing night to announce that it would take the unusual step of moving Off-Broadway, and reopen at New World Stages.

Avenue Q first opened at Off-Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre in March 2003, before transferring to Broadway in July of that year.

The New York production of Avenue Q concluded its run May 26, 2019, at New World Stages.

The original cast included Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Rick Lyon, John Tartaglia and Natalie Venetia Belcon.

Capitalized at $3.5 million, Avenue Q recouped its full investment in ten months on Broadway. Avenue Q features music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, a book by Jeff Whitty and direction by Jason Moore. The musical was produced by Kevin McCollum, Robyn Goodman, Jeffrey Seller, The Vineyard Theatre and The New Group.

