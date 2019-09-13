Look Back at Avenue Q’s Historic Broadway Closing

By Adam Hetrick
Sep 13, 2019
 
The unconventional musical that put an adult twist on Sesame Street, ended its six-year Broadway run September 13, 2009, after playing more than 2,500 performances at the John Golden Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q, the surprise hit of the 2003-2004 season, ended its Broadway run September 13, 2009.

In a dramatic reversal, producers of the Tony-winning Broadway musical took to the stage of the Golden Theatre on what was to have been the show's closing night to announce that it would take the unusual step of moving Off-Broadway, and reopen at New World Stages.

Avenue Q first opened at Off-Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre in March 2003, before transferring to Broadway in July of that year.

The New York production of Avenue Q concluded its run May 26, 2019, at New World Stages.

The Tony Award-winning show opened on Broadway July 31, 2003 at the Golden Theatre.

Cast Carol Rosegg
John Tartaglia in Avenue Q.
John Tartaglia Carol Rosegg
John Tartaglia (left) and Stephanie D'Abruzzo in <i>Avenue Q</i>.
John Tartaglia and Stephanie D'Abruzzo Carol Rosegg
Stephanie D'Abruzzo Carol Rosegg
Stephanie D&#39;Abruzzo and John Tartaglia
Stephanie D'Abruzzo and John Tartaglia Carol Rosegg
Stephanie D'Abruzzo Carol Rosegg
Ann Harada Carol Rosegg
John Tartaglia Carol Rosegg
Stephane D'Abruzzo in <i>Avenue Q</i> at the Golden Theatre in New York City.
Stephane D'Abruzzo Carol Rosegg
Stephanie D&#39;Abruzzo and John Tartaglia
Stephanie D'Abruzzo and John Tartaglia Carol Rosegg
The original cast included Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Rick Lyon, John Tartaglia and Natalie Venetia Belcon.

Capitalized at $3.5 million, Avenue Q recouped its full investment in ten months on Broadway. Avenue Q features music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, a book by Jeff Whitty and direction by Jason Moore. The musical was produced by Kevin McCollum, Robyn Goodman, Jeffrey Seller, The Vineyard Theatre and The New Group.

