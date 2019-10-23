Look Back at Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein in the Original Pippin on Broadway

Pippin opened October 23, 1972, at the Imperial Theatre. Ben Vereen, John Rubinstein, Irene Ryan, Jill Clayburgh, and Leland Palmer led the cast of the show about accepting oneself for who you are. The story follows Pippin, son of Holy Roman Empire patriarch Charlemagne, as he realizes he is just not the hero he wants to be. With a score by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Roger O. Hirson and direction and choreography by Bob Fosse, the show had a successful run of 1,944 performances.
Nominated for 11 Tony Awards, it took home five—including two for Fosse and one for leading man Ben Vereen. The show was revived by director Diane Paulus in 2013, winning four more Tony Awards.
