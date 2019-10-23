Look Back at Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein in the Original Pippin on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Archival Photos   Look Back at Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein in the Original Pippin on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Oct 23, 2019
 
The show opened October 23, 1972, at the Imperial Theatre.

Pippin opened October 23, 1972, at the Imperial Theatre. Ben Vereen, John Rubinstein, Irene Ryan, Jill Clayburgh, and Leland Palmer led the cast of the show about accepting oneself for who you are. The story follows Pippin, son of Holy Roman Empire patriarch Charlemagne, as he realizes he is just not the hero he wants to be. With a score by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Roger O. Hirson and direction and choreography by Bob Fosse, the show had a successful run of 1,944 performances.

Nominated for 11 Tony Awards, it took home five—including two for Fosse and one for leading man Ben Vereen. The show was revived by director Diane Paulus in 2013, winning four more Tony Awards.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Pippin on Broadway in 1971

Production Photos: Pippin on Broadway in 1971

20 PHOTOS
Pippin Playbill - Nov 1972
Pippin
Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein (center) in Pippin.
Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Ben Vereen in <i>Pippin</i>
Ben Vereen Martha Swope/NYPL
Ben Vereen in the Broadway musical <i>Pippin</i>, 1972
Ben Vereen Martha Swope
John Rubinstein and Jill Clayburgh in <i>Pippin</i>
John Rubinstein and Jill Clayburgh
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_John Rubinstein, Jill Clayburgh & Shane Nickerson_HR.jpg
John Rubinstein, Jill Clayburgh, and Shane Nickerson Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Vereen and cast in the Broadway musical <i>Pippin</i>, 1972
Ben Vereen and cast
Ben Vereen and cast in the Broadway musical <i>Pippin</i>, 1972
Ben Vereen and cast
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_ Jennifer Nairn-Smith, John Rubinstein & Kathryn Doby_HR.jpg
Jennifer Nairn-Smith, John Rubinstein, and Kathryn Doby Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_Christopher Chadman & Leland Palmer _HR.jpg
Christopher Chadman and Leland Palmer Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!