Look Back at Bernadette Peters and Robert Preston in Mack & Mabel

By Playbill Staff
Oct 06, 2019
 
The show opened at the Majestic Theatre October 6, 1974.
Robert Preston and Bernadette Peters

The 1974 musical Mack & Mabel tells the story of silent film director Mack Sennett and his conflicted romance with his top female star, Mabel Normand. The original Broadway production ran only 66 performances despite having Robert Preston and Bernadette Peters in the title roles.

Michael Stewart wrote the musical’s book. Jerry Herman’s score is beloved among theatre fans, with such songs as “I Won't Send Roses,” “Time Heals Everything,” “Big Time,” “Tap Your Troubles Away,” “Hundreds of Girls” and “When Mabel Comes in the Room.”

Take a look at the Playbill and several production photos from our archives below:

Keystone Kops
Robert Preston and cast
Robert Preston and Bernadette Peters
