Look Back at Bernadette Peters and Betty Buckley in Song and Dance on Broadway

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical opened September 18, 1985, at the Royale Theatre.

Song and Dance, by Andrew Lloyd Webber, opened at the Royale Theatre September 18, 1985. Bernadette Peters co-starred with Christopher d'Amboise. Following Peters run, Betty Buckley stepped into the role of Emma, performing until the show concluded its run November 8, 1986. The musical previously ran in London for several years and included the music of Lloyd Webber's album Variations and the songs from a cycle by Webber and Don Black called Tell Me on a Sunday. It ran on Broadway for 474 performances, winning Peters her first Tony Award. Flip through photos of the show below:

