Look Back at Bernadette Peters and Betty Buckley in Song and Dance on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Archival Photos   Look Back at Bernadette Peters and Betty Buckley in Song and Dance on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Sep 18, 2019
 
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical opened September 18, 1985, at the Royale Theatre.
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance.
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance. Kenn Duncan / The New York Public Library

Song and Dance, by Andrew Lloyd Webber, opened at the Royale Theatre September 18, 1985. Bernadette Peters co-starred with Christopher d'Amboise. Following Peters run, Betty Buckley stepped into the role of Emma, performing until the show concluded its run November 8, 1986. The musical previously ran in London for several years and included the music of Lloyd Webber's album Variations and the songs from a cycle by Webber and Don Black called Tell Me on a Sunday. It ran on Broadway for 474 performances, winning Peters her first Tony Award.

Flip through photos of the show below:

Look Back at Bernadette Peters and Betty Buckley in Song and Dance on Broadway

Look Back at Bernadette Peters and Betty Buckley in Song and Dance on Broadway

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical opened September 18, 1985 at the Royale Theatre.

24 PHOTOS
Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters and Christopher D'Amboise Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bernadette Peters and Christopher D&#39;Amboise
Bernadette Peters and Christopher D'Amboise Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters and Christopher D'Amboise Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance.
Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bernadette Peters
Cast Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance.
Bernadette Peters Kenn Duncan / The New York Public Library
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!