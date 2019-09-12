Look Back at Bernadette Peters, Jan Maxwell, and Elaine Paige in Follies

By Playbill Staff
Sep 12, 2019
 
The 2011 revival opened September 12 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre.

The Kennedy Center’s critically acclaimed production of James Goldman and Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical Follies opened September 12, 2011, at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. The production, directed by Eric Schaeffer and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, played 38 previews and 152 performances before closing January 22, 2012. Follies would go on to be nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

The cast was led by Bernadette Peters as Sally Durant Plummer, Jan Maxwell as Phyllis Rogers Stone, Danny Burstein as Buddy Plummer, Ron Raines as Benjamin Stone, and Elaine Paige as Carlotta Campion.

Follies, a look at the decay of American show business and the dangers of living in the past, tells the story of the Weismann Follies showgirls who reunite before their old theatre is torn down, singing and dancing their old numbers and confronting past regrets and misplaced hopes.

Flip through the photos of the production below:

Look Back at Bernadette Peters, Jan Maxwell, and Elaine Paige in Follies

Look Back at Bernadette Peters, Jan Maxwell, and Elaine Paige in Follies

19 PHOTOS
Bernadette Peters in <i>Follies</i>, 2011
Bernadette Peters Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Follies</i>
The cast Joan Marcus
Rosalind Elias and Leah Horowitz
Rosalind Elias and Leah Horowitz Joan Marcus
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein Joan Marcus
Don Correia, Susan Watson, Jayne Houdyshell and Mary Beth Peil
Don Correia, Susan Watson, Jayne Houdyshell, and Mary Beth Peil Joan Marcus
Jenifer Foote, Danny Burstein and Kiira Schmidt
Jenifer Foote, Danny Burstein, and Kiira Schmidt Joan Marcus
Ron Raines and company
Ron Raines and company Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Follies</i>
The cast Joan Marcus
Terri White and company
Terri White and company Joan Marcus
Jan Maxwell
Jan Maxwell Joan Marcus
Share

The production also starred Don Correia as Theodore Whitman, Christian Delcroix as Young Buddy, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Rosalind Elias as Heidi Schiller, Colleen Fitzpatrick as Dee Dee West, Lora Lee Gayer as Young Sally, Michael Hayes as Roscoe, Leah Horowitz as Young Heidi, Tony Award nominee Jayne Houdyshell as Hattie Walker, Florence Lacey as Sandra Crane, Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil as Solange LaFitte, David Sabin as Dimitri Weismann, Kirsten Scott as Young Phyllis, Frederick Strother as Max Deems, Nick Verina as Young Ben, Tony Award nominee Susan Watson as Emily Whitman, and Terri White as Stella Deems.

Rounding out the ensemble were Lawrence Alexander, Brandon Bieber, John Carroll, Mathew deGuzman, Sara Edwards, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, Suzanne Hylenski, Danielle Jordan, Amanda Kloots-Larsen, Joseph Kolinski, Brittany Marcin, Erin N. Moore, Pamela Otterson, Clifton Samuels, Kiira Schmidt, Brian Shepard, Jessica Sheridan, Amos Wolff, and Ashley Yeater.

The production featured scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Kai Harada.

