Look Back at Billy Joel and Twlya Tharp's MovinOut on Broadway

Photo Features   Look Back at Billy Joel and Twlya Tharp's MovinOut on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Sep 30, 2019
 
The show opened October 24, 2002, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
Ashley Tuttle, Benjamin G. Bowman, Elizabeth Parkinson, John Selya, and the company
Ashley Tuttle, Benjamin G. Bowman, Elizabeth Parkinson, John Selya, and the company Joan Marcus

Pop songwriter Billy Joel made his Broadway debut with Movin' Out, consisting of songs from his pop catalog fashioned by director/choreographer Twyla Tharp into an all-dancing narrative about three buddies' experience in the Vietnam War. It won Tony Awards for both its primary creators: Best Choreography for Tharp, Best Orchestrations for Joel.

Flip through photos of the show below:

The show opened October 24, 2002 at the Richard Roddgers Theatre.

Billy Joel and Twyla Tharp in a promotional shot
Billy Joel and Twyla Tharp in a promotional shot Joan Marcus
John Selya, Elizabeth Parkinson, and Keith Roberts Joan Marcus
Cast Andrew Eccles
Elizabeth Parkinson Andrew Eccles
Michael Cavanaugh
Michael Cavanaugh Joan Marcus
Ashley Tuttle, Benjamin G. Bowman, Elizabeth Parkinson, John Selya, and the company
Ashley Tuttle, Benjamin G. Bowman, Elizabeth Parkinson, John Selya, and the company Joan Marcus
Elizabeth Parkinson and Keith Roberts Joan Marcus
The company
The company Joan Marcus
Elizabeth Parkinson and the company
Elizabeth Parkinson and the company Joan Marcus
Ashley Tuttle and Benjamin G. Bowman
Ashley Tuttle and Benjamin G. Bowman Joan Marcus
