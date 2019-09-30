Look Back at Billy Joel and Twlya Tharp’s Movin’ Out on Broadway

The show opened October 24, 2002, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Pop songwriter Billy Joel made his Broadway debut with Movin' Out, consisting of songs from his pop catalog fashioned by director/choreographer Twyla Tharp into an all-dancing narrative about three buddies' experience in the Vietnam War. It won Tony Awards for both its primary creators: Best Choreography for Tharp, Best Orchestrations for Joel.

Flip through photos of the show below:



